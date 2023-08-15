IED found in Baramulla, security up

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 14

A day ahead of the Independence Day, security forces detected and neutralised an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district.

The discovery was made by a joint patrolling team comprising Army and police personnel in Kanispora area. The IED, concealed in a bag near a college, was swiftly destroyed by a bomb disposal squad, preventing any potential harm.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up across Kashmir for the smooth conduct of the Independence Day celebrations as police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed at nook and corner of the Valley. ADGP Vijay Kumar said a robust three-tier security grid had been put in place in Srinagar. Security men are ensuring barricading, establishment of checkpoints and increased area domination aimed at thwarting potential untoward incidents.

A thorough checking drive was conducted in various key locations, including TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, MA Road, Bemina, Parimpora and the bypass area. Armed with bullet-proof vests, helmets and assault rifles, joint teams of the police and the CRPF were meticulous in examining vehicles and identifying travellers.The intensified security presence extended across district headquarters, where police and paramilitary forces were visibly deployed along roadways.

Aerial surveillance and reconnaissance were also deployed to ensure a smooth and secure event, the ADGP added.

