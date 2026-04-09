IED found in south Kashmir, neutralised

The Army on Wednesday said that it recovered and neutralised an improvised explosive device (IED) in south Kashmir. Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that Chinar Warriors, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, averted a major terror incident by recovering and neutralising an IED near Chitragam in Zainapora general area, Shopian, south Kashmir.

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The 14.5 kg IED, packed with high explosives and fitted with a remote trigger, was surgically handled and destroyed in a controlled manner, the Army said.

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“The Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” it said.