‘IED’ found on highway, destroyed

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 27

Security forces averted a potential tragedy by detecting and destroying a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway near Lawaypora.

The incident briefly disrupted traffic on the busy road, causing concern among commuters. The gas cylinder, identified as part of the suspected IED, was found by the roadside during a routine security patrolling.

According to a top police officer, the security forces discovered a suspicious object fitted with a cylinder during routine patrolling along the highway.

A specialised bomb disposal squad was swiftly deployed to the scene and, through a meticulously executed controlled explosion, the potential threat was neutralised without causing any damage.

“To ensure the safety of the people, the decision was made to destroy the suspicious object using a controlled explosion,” the officer said. The timely detection of the IED prevented a major tragedy, he added.

Following the successful operation, the traffic on the crucial highway has been fully restored.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar