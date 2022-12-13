IED planted by militants along road detected in J-K's Sopore

Srinagar, December 13
Security forces on Tuesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the side of a road in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.
The IED, which was planted by militants, was detected by a road opening party of the security forces at Tulibal in Sopore in the morning, they said.
The officials said a bomb disposal squad had been called to defuse the IED.
