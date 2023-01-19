IED recovered in Rajouri, defused

Jammu, January 18
Panic gripped Rajouri town after an improvised explosive device (IED) was seized from Kheora area on Wednesday. The IED was defused by a bomb disposal squad later. The recovery of the IED created a flutter as Rajouri recently witnessed two terror attacks, killing seven persons.
Found lying near an old truck around Government Medical College, the IED was kept in a tiffin box wrapped in a black polythene. Soon after the police received the information about the IED, security forces reached the spot.
The area was immediately cordoned off. A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were pressed into service and the material was seized. The bomb disposal squad defused the IED.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states
'When will we get Rs 1,500', village women ask Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra covers 24 km in Indora constituency