IED recovered in Rajouri, defused

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 18

Panic gripped Rajouri town after an improvised explosive device (IED) was seized from Kheora area on Wednesday. The IED was defused by a bomb disposal squad later. The recovery of the IED created a flutter as Rajouri recently witnessed two terror attacks, killing seven persons.

Found lying near an old truck around Government Medical College, the IED was kept in a tiffin box wrapped in a black polythene. Soon after the police received the information about the IED, security forces reached the spot.

The area was immediately cordoned off. A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were pressed into service and the material was seized. The bomb disposal squad defused the IED.