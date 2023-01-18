IED recovered near Government Medical College, Rajouri; defused

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 18

Panic gripped Rajouri as an IED was found inside the city area near the Government Medical College on Wednesday. The IED was defused by a bomb disposal squad that reached the spot after locals informed the police about a suspicious black packet.

As per initial information, the IED was packed in a tiffin box and kept inside a black polythene bag.

This comes after 18 days, after the twin terror attacks in the district. An IED explosion on January 2 had killed two minors, a day after five civilians were shot dead by ultras.