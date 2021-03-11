‘Major tragedy averted’ in J-K’s Pulwama, police recover IED ahead of Independence Day celebrations

PTI

Srinagar, August 10

Security forces averted a major tragedy on Wednesday by recovering about 30 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir just days before the 75th Independence Day, police said.

The IED was recovered after a specific input generated by police, Kashmir Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

"An IED weighing approximately 25 to 30 kg has been recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular Road in #Pulwama by police and security forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police," the ADGP wrote on Twitter.

#jammu #kashmir #Pulwama #Srinagar