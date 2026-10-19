IGP asks Kashmir police to adopt citizen-centric policing

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sujit Kumar Singh has directed all police stations in the Valley to adopt modern, technology-driven and citizen-centric policing.

He was chairing a conference on ‘SMART Policing and Digital Beat Policing’, attended by Range DIGs, District SSPs, Additional SPs, Zonal SPs, DySPs and SHOs from across Kashmir Zone.

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According to a police spokesperson, in line with directions of the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, the IGP Kashmir directed all police stations across the Kashmir Zone to adopt SMART Policing and Digital Beat Policing as an integral part of their day-to-day functioning.

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The initiative aims to transform police stations into modern, efficient, accountable and citizen-friendly institutions, ensuring better and faster delivery of services to the public, he said.

During the conference, the IGP Kashmir emphasised the five fundamental principles of SMART policing: S for Strict and Sensitive, M for Modern and Mobile, A for Alert and Accountable, R for Reliable and Responsive, and T for Techno-savvy and Trained.

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Digital beat policing, or e-beat policing, replaces traditional paper-based beat books and physical check-ins with mobile apps, GPS tracking and QR code or RFID scanning.

Singh stressed that the SMART policing concept should not be confined to policy documents but must be reflected in the conduct, working culture and public service delivery of every police station.

He directed all station house officers to institutionalise Digital Beat Policing in their jurisdictions.

Beat officers shall undertake regular field visits, maintain meaningful interaction with locals and ensure that policing services reach the last person, he said.

Digital Beat Policing should facilitate public outreach, digital beat records, quick public service delivery, accountability, community participation, and future-ready policing, he said.

The IGP said police station is the key point of contact between police and public, and it must remain accessible, responsive and tech-empowered.