IGP chairs high-level security meet in Kashmir

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, IPS V K Birdi chaired a high-level joint security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, in view of forthcoming important events.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said that in view of the anticipated increase in tourist footfall, enhanced security measures had been ordered at tourist destinations.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the J&K Police, intelligence agencies, Army, Railways and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in the Kashmir Zone.

Advertisement

The IGP reviewed the prevailing security situation and took stock of preparedness and coordination measures put in place for the upcoming events. Emphasis was laid on effective intelligence sharing, inter-agency coordination and sustained public cooperation to maintain peace and security.

Police said district police chiefs were directed to intensify market checking drives in coordination with the civil administration to curb hoarding, black marketing and overpricing of essential commodities. District heads were also instructed to enhance community engagement to ensure the smooth conduct of religious and public events.