IIM-Jammu hosts HR Conclave on AI and workplace culture

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Addressing the conclave, Malvika Singh, Head of Campus Recruitment at BNY, said Artificial Intelligence was transforming workplaces at an unprecedented pace, but future success would depend on professionals who combine technological expertise with empathy, collaboration, resilience and a continuous learning mindset.

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IIM Jammu Director Prof BS Sahay said that while AI was redefining organisational capabilities and business processes, qualities such as creativity, critical thinking, adaptability, ethical decision-making and emotional intelligence would continue to define effective leadership.

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He reaffirmed the institute's commitment to experiential and industry-integrated learning and stressed the need for stronger academia-industry partnerships to develop responsible, future-ready leaders capable of driving innovation, sustainable growth and nation-building.