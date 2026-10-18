IIM-Jammu signs MoU with US varsity to advance healthcare AI, innovation

In a significant step towards strengthening international academic collaboration and fostering innovation in healthcare, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), US, an official said on Saturday.

The MoU was signed during the ongoing Global CEO Conclave at the IIM-Jammu campus, which brought together eminent healthcare leaders, hospital administrators, medical professionals, industry experts and management practitioners to deliberate on emerging priorities in healthcare leadership and hospital management, a spokesperson for the institute said.

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The two-day conclave, organised in collaboration with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO), commenced on Friday and aims to foster meaningful dialogue on the strategic, technological, financial and human dimensions of healthcare. The focus of the conclave is on promoting future-ready, patient-centric and sustainable healthcare organisations capable of responding to the evolving challenges of the healthcare sector.

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The spokesperson said the MoU was signed by IIM-Jammu Director Prof BS Sahay and Prof Rubin Pillay, Professor of Medicine and Business, Assistant Dean for Global Health Innovation at the School of Medicine, and Chief Innovation Officer at the UAB Health System.

The partnership aims to strengthen international academic collaboration through faculty and student exchanges, joint research in healthcare artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data analytics and supply chain management, as well as healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship, the spokesperson said.

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He said the partnership also envisions the development of immersive learning models using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies.

The collaboration will further promote joint academic programmes, conferences and knowledge exchange, opening new avenues for interdisciplinary research, technology transfer and innovation in healthcare management.

The spokesperson said the strategic partnership marks an important step towards fostering global academic engagement and advancing technology-driven solutions in healthcare through collaborative research, innovation and knowledge sharing.

A major highlight of the Global CEO Conclave was the organisation of seven dedicated CEO war rooms, designed to facilitate experience-driven discussions on key challenges confronting the healthcare sector.

The sessions focused on critical areas, including AI in healthcare, strategic leadership, financial sustainability, hospital operations and patient experience, digital marketing, workforce retention and women’s leadership.

The spokesperson said the discussions also addressed the responsible integration of AI into clinical and administrative workflows, financial discipline, operational efficiency, patient engagement, workforce planning and inclusive leadership.

By bringing together diverse perspectives from healthcare and management, the war rooms sought to encourage collaborative problem-solving and equip leaders with actionable insights to address the evolving demands of the sector.

He said the Global CEO Conclave reflects the shared commitment of IIM-Jammu and CAHO to strengthening healthcare leadership through managerial excellence, technological innovation and patient-centric practices.

The conclave provided a platform for healthcare professionals and industry leaders to exchange knowledge, challenge conventional approaches and explore strategies for building more accessible, efficient, resilient and sustainable healthcare organisations, the spokesperson added.