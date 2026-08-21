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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / IIM-Jammu to celebrate its 10th anniversary on August 22

IIM-Jammu to celebrate its 10th anniversary on August 22

Will highlight a decade of institutional growth, innovation, research, industry engagement and societal impact

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:30 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, is all set to celebrate its 10th anniversary on August 22.
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The day-long celebration will highlight a decade of institutional growth, innovation, research, industry engagement and societal impact, while setting the course for the institute’s next decade of development.

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IIM-Jammu Director BS Sahay, during a press conference, said the institute’s first decade had been marked by rapid institutional development, and a clear transition from an emerging management institute to an institution with a growing national and international presence.

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He highlighted the institute’s achievements in academic expansion, research, executive education, entrepreneurship, innovation, industry engagement and international collaboration, while noting that the establishment of multiple Centres of Excellence had further strengthened IIM-Jammu’s ability to address contemporary economic and societal challenges.

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