IIM-Jammu to celebrate its 10th anniversary on August 22

Advertisement

The day-long celebration will highlight a decade of institutional growth, innovation, research, industry engagement and societal impact, while setting the course for the institute’s next decade of development.

Advertisement

IIM-Jammu Director BS Sahay, during a press conference, said the institute’s first decade had been marked by rapid institutional development, and a clear transition from an emerging management institute to an institution with a growing national and international presence.

Advertisement

He highlighted the institute’s achievements in academic expansion, research, executive education, entrepreneurship, innovation, industry engagement and international collaboration, while noting that the establishment of multiple Centres of Excellence had further strengthened IIM-Jammu’s ability to address contemporary economic and societal challenges.