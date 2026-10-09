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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / IIM-Jammu to host 2-day summit to attract investors

IIM-Jammu to host 2-day summit to attract investors

Over 45 companies to take part in event aimed at unlocking region's investment potential

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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IIM-Jammu officials during a press conference. tribune photo
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Jammu and Kashmir is looking at Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as a potential new source of employment for its growing pool of skilled and educated workers, with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, seeking to build an ecosystem that can attract technology and knowledge-driven organisations to the Union Territory.

IIM-Jammu will organise the GCC Summit 2026 on October 9-10, bringing together senior policymakers, industry leaders, academic experts, investors and representatives from the GCC and technology ecosystem. A spokesperson said GCCs have evolved significantly from their earlier role as offshore units focused primarily on transaction processing and cost optimisation. They now serve as strategic centres for high-value functions such as product engineering, enterprise analytics, artificial intelligence, research and development, and other critical global operations.

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At a press conference, Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM-Jammu, said the institute was working closely with the Government of J&K, with significant convergence taking place across various areas. He highlighted that the institute was contributing through its three broad mandates of policy formulation, capacity building, and engagement with government and industry.

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Referring to the J&K GCC Summit 2026, he said around 45 companies, more than 55 industry leaders, over 300 delegates, and several government representatives and industry leaders would participate in the two-day summit. He emphasised that the event was not an investment summit but an effort to create awareness about J&K’s potential as a GCC destination and facilitate meaningful engagement between the government and industry.

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Government of J&K, said the J&K GCC Summit 2026 comes at an important juncture as the Union Territory seeks to create new avenues for employment and economic opportunities.

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He said the GCC model could provide a platform for attracting large corporate organisations and creating sizeable employment ecosystems, particularly in white-collar and knowledge-based sectors. He emphasised that J&K needed to continuously generate employment opportunities for its growing pool of skilled and educated workers, while recognising that the government alone could not be the sole source of employment.

Prof Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM-Jammu, said the summit would strengthen industry-academia-government collaboration and create opportunities for research, knowledge exchange and innovation to support the development of a sustainable GCC ecosystem in J&K.

Prof Nitin Upadhyay, Dean (Academics), IIM-Jammu, said every state had an important role to play in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat, and J&K had an equally significant contribution to make through technology and innovation.

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