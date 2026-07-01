IIM-Jammu to host marketing conference

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu will host the 13th AIM–AMA Sheth Foundation Doctoral Consortium and International Marketing Conference from July 1 to 4.

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Organised in collaboration with the Academy of Indian Marketing (AIM) and the AMA Sheth Foundation, USA, the four-day international academic event will bring together globally renowned marketing scholars, distinguished journal editors, eminent faculty mentors, doctoral researchers, industry leaders and practitioners from leading universities, business schools and research institutions in India and abroad.

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Addressing a press conference, IIM Jammu Director Prof BS Sahay highlighted the significance of hosting the conference.