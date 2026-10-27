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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / IIM-Jammu’s Leh campus launches BBA programme

IIM-Jammu’s Leh campus launches BBA programme

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Department of Higher Education, Union Territory of Ladakh, on Monday said it has commenced the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA Honours) programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Jammu’s Leh campus.

A spokesman said it marked a significant milestone in expanding access to quality higher education.

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Officials said the programme commenced with an orientation ceremony for the inaugural batch on Monday, opening new avenues for the youth of Ladakh to pursue professional management education closer to home.

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The initiative reflects the continued focus of the UT administration on strengthening the higher education ecosystem, widening educational opportunities and equipping local youth with the knowledge and skills required to contribute to Ladakh’s socio-economic development, the spokesman said.

Officials said the Department of Higher Education is working towards expanding access to quality academic programmes, strengthening institutional collaborations and aligning higher education with emerging professional opportunities. The commencement of the BBA (Honours) programme at IIM Jammu’s Leh campus represents an important step in this direction.

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Bhanu Prabha, Secretary, Higher Education, UT Ladakh, highlighted the importance of bringing reputed institutions and specialised academic programmes within the reach of students in the Union Territory. She observed that the commencement of the BBA (Honours) programme would provide young people with greater opportunities to acquire management knowledge, develop professional competencies and prepare for future leadership roles.

She emphasised that strengthening higher education in Ladakh requires sustained institutional collaboration, a focus on academic quality and the creation of opportunities that enable local talent to realise its full potential. She also expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for his guidance and support in advancing educational initiatives in the region.

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