IIPA conference explores role of AI in citizen-centric governance

The growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming public service delivery, improving administrative efficiency and strengthening citizen-centric governance came into focus at a prelude conference organised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Regional Branch, Jammu.

The conference, titled “Citizen Services in the Age of AI”, brought together experts and former officials to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with the use of AI in governance.

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Prof Charru Malhotra, Senior Professor and Lead Coordinator, Centre for e-Governance and ICT, IIPA, New Delhi, delivered the keynote address. Kuldeep Khoda, former Director General of J&K Police, was the chief guest, while BR Sharma, retired IAS officer and Chairman of the IIPA J&K Regional Branch, presided over the programme.

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In her presentation, Prof Malhotra examined the transformative role of AI in governance across the world. She highlighted the use of AI by the Government of India in areas such as GST tax-evasion detection, biometric facial authentication, agricultural technology and digital governance services.

She also drew attention to the increasing use of AI in surveillance and stressed the need to examine its implications for citizens and the state.

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Khoda highlighted the potential of AI to improve public service delivery, particularly in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), welfare schemes and other citizen-centric services.

He observed that AI could help address implementation challenges by improving beneficiary identification, reducing leakages and enhancing administrative efficiency.

BR Sharma reflected on the implications of AI for the future of governance and the aspirations of India’s youth in the context of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He said technology could make governance more efficient, responsive and less burdensome for citizens. However, he cautioned against excessive dependence on AI, observing that delegating intellectual tasks to machines without due consideration could weaken independent thinking and decision-making.