IIT-Jammu inks MoU with 68 Armoured Regiment

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 3

In a significant stride towards enhancing the capabilities of the Army, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally established between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and the 68 Armoured Regiment.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment as both entities join forces to synergise technical prowess with domain expertise. The primary objective of this MoU is to harness the specialised knowledge of IIT Jammu in tandem with the extensive experience of the Army to pioneer innovative solutions for the advancement of Army equipment,” a spokesperson of IIT said.

Through this strategic partnership, emphasis will be placed on research and development endeavours aimed at augmenting the operational efficiency of battle tanks and their crews. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and domain-specific insights, the collaborative projects seek to propel advancements in defence capabilities, ensuring heightened readiness and effectiveness on the battlefield.

The spokesperson said that the signing of this MoU underscores a shared commitment towards encouraging innovation and progress in defence technologies. “It heralds a new era of collaboration, where academia and the armed forces unite in pursuit of excellence, ultimately bolstering the nation’s security apparatus,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu