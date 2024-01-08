Illegal abortion kits seized at Srinagar airport

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 7

In a joint operating by Drug Control Officers and the state Tax Department Central Enforcement, Srinagar (Airport), a successful interception took place at the Srinagar airport cargo building.

The intercepted consignment comprised illegal abortifacient kits. The kits, given only under medical supervision, were estimated to exceed a value of Rs 3 lakh.

Unauthorised possession and sale of these drugs pose serious health risks to women and undermine the established medical protocols.

Officials said they had previously communicated to the sales tax department to alert the drug control department about any suspicious packages, leading to this crucial intervention today.

Deputy Drugs Controller Nighat Shah said previous investigations, including consultation with gynaecologists, had led them to the conclusion that these kind of drugs are brought to Kashmir for doing female foeticide.

The official added that such drugs were reaching people directly through courier services. Last year, approximately 7 lakh such drugs were seized through similar interventions.

Shah said the seized consignment was being investigated and they were actively pursuing the identification of the sender and the intended recipient in the area.

