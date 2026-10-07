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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ‘Illegal’ structure linked to Afzal Guru’s relative razed in Baramulla

‘Illegal’ structure linked to Afzal Guru’s relative razed in Baramulla

Removed during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the district administration

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday demolished a structure allegedly built on state land by the family of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said the structure, identified as a dairy farm shed, was located on a flood basin near Gulnar Park and was removed during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the district administration.

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Security personnel were deployed in the area during the operation, officials said.

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Family members alleged that no prior notice had been served before the demolition. “They demolished it without giving us any notice,” a family member claimed.

Meanwhile, Baramulla district authorities said several kanals of prime state land under alleged illegal occupation were retrieved during the anti-encroachment drive.

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According to officials, the land is situated at a prime location and is estimated to be worth several crores of rupees. They said the eviction was carried out as part of the administration’s efforts to protect government property and prevent unauthorised occupation.

“The illegal structures and encroachments were removed and the land restored to government control,” officials said, adding that the action reflected the administration’s commitment to safeguarding public property.

PDP leader Zuhaib Yousf Mir criticised the action, alleging that the issue was being used to advance a political narrative.

Mohammad Afzal Guru was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack case and was executed in 2013.

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