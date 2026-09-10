Illegal timber sleepers seized in Doda; six labourers detained

In a major crackdown on illegal felling and timber smuggling, the Forest Protection Force (FPF) on Wednesday seized hundreds of illegally extracted deodar and green kail sleepers in Bhaderwah forest division of Doda district, a senior official said.

Divisional Forest Officer, Bhaderwah, Devinder Kumar, said six labourers found extracting timber were detained during the early morning raid while the exact quantity of seized timber was yet to be ascertained.

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“Following credible intelligence about large-scale felling in the deep hinterland for smuggling purposes, sleuths of the Forest Protection Force (FPF) conducted an early morning raid and seized a huge dump of deodar and green kail sleepers, numbering in the hundreds, which had been illegally extracted, concealed and were allegedly about to be transported,” Kumar, who also holds the charge of Deputy Director, FPF, Doda, said. Finished timber in the form of more than 100 scants were also seized, he said.

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“Six labourers who were found extracting timber have been detained along with the equipment recovered from the spot,” the officer said.

“Investigation is underway to identify the persons behind the extraction of timber from protected forest areas in violation of forest laws and the directions of the Supreme Court. The large quantity seized suggests that the timber may have been intended for illegal trade in the market,” Kumar said.

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He said the statements of the detained labourers have indicated the alleged involvement of two retired lecturers of the Education Department from Thathri tehsil.

“Their role is being further investigated, as more recoveries are expected from the area,” the officer said.

He said the raid was conducted after days of sustained surveillance and local intelligence inputs indicating illegal felling activities in the area. Another FPF official, who is part of the raiding team, said the seized sleepers were handed over to local forest beat guard and would be transported to the nearest forest depot later in the day.

A formal case has been registered against the alleged accused under relevant Sections of the Indian Forest Act, which prohibits unauthorised felling, possession and trade of forest produce, he said.

He said the FPF would identify and arrest all those involved in the timber extraction network, stressing that such illegal activity undermines forest conservation and carries long-term environmental consequences, including soil erosion, habitat loss and increased vulnerability to landslides.