Illegally axed deodar wood seized in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 17

Acting on specific information, a team of Forest Protection Force (FPF) in Udhampur successfully seized a large quantity of illegally cut deodar wood. The operation took place in in Kathal area in Dudu range of Udhampur Forest Division.

“The team, led by Deputy Inspector Kartar Chand and comprising Forest Protection Force guards Rakesh Kumar and Romesh Singh and watcher Rahoul Thakur, apprehended individuals involved in the illegal activity and confiscated 45 pieces of deodar logs measuring 45 cubic feet and 2 logs measuring 30.98 cubic feet, bringing the total seized wood to 75.98 cubic feet. Additionally, one mechanical cutter used for felling the trees was also confiscated,” said an official.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sudesh Kumar, Assistant Director, Forest Protection Force. The seized wood and equipment have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under Section 52 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, against the perpetrators. However the accused are absconding and teams have been dispatched to nab them.

