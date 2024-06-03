IMD: Heatwave to persist in Jammu

Jammu, June 2
The heat wave conditions on Sunday persisted in Jammu which recorded the maximum temperature at 41.6°C, 2.2 notches above season's average, the meteorological department said. However, the day temperature in Jammu was 1.3° C less than that of the previous day, a spokesperson of the Met department said, adding that the city may witness relief from the prevailing conditions after June 4.
