IMHANS to reach out to Covid-hit Srinagar families

Srinagar, March 23
To explore the hidden morbidity of mental health among the Covid survivors, the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kashmir’s premier mental healthcare facility, on Wednesday started ‘Kath-Bath’, an outreach programme.
Officials say they will try to reach out to every family that has witnessed a Covid death to assess their mental health.
“Instead of forcing our ways into such families, we want them to reach out to us by choosing a timing of their convenience,” said Dr Samia Rashid, Principal, GMC (IMHANS), said. “Because of the stigma, many could not mourn the loss of their loved ones. There is immeasurable trauma,” said Dr Arshid Hussain, Psychiatry Professor, IMHANS. —
