Imposter handed over to Guj cops

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

The J&K Police have handed Kiran Bhai Patel over to their Gujarat counterparts after a local court granted permission for his transfer. Patel has been accused of fraud and impersonation. Patel, 48, of Ahmedabad was under judicial custody in J&K where he was being investigated for allegedly posing as a higher official of the Prime Minister’s Office to enjoy perks.

Through Inspector MM Solanki of the Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Police had applied for a transfer warrant to interrogate Patel in connection with another fraud case, which was subsequently granted by the Srinagar court.

Patel was handed over to a five-member police team of Gujarat police after completing medico-legal formalities.

On March 28, Patel’s wife Malini Patel was taken into custody by the Gujarat Police in connection with a cheating case registered against the couple by a former Gujarat minister’s brother Jagdish Chavda.

The Patel couple and their two daughters travelled to J&K on a holiday in October and February and stayed at the five-star hotel from where he was arrested on March 2. He had managed to get security cover and other perks by posing as an PMO official.