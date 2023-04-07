Imposter handed over to Guj cops

Srinagar, April 6
The J&K Police have handed Kiran Bhai Patel over to their Gujarat counterparts after a local court granted permission for his transfer. Patel has been accused of fraud and impersonation. Patel, 48, of Ahmedabad was under judicial custody in J&K where he was being investigated for allegedly posing as a higher official of the Prime Minister’s Office to enjoy perks.
Through Inspector MM Solanki of the Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Police had applied for a transfer warrant to interrogate Patel in connection with another fraud case, which was subsequently granted by the Srinagar court.
Patel was handed over to a five-member police team of Gujarat police after completing medico-legal formalities.
On March 28, Patel’s wife Malini Patel was taken into custody by the Gujarat Police in connection with a cheating case registered against the couple by a former Gujarat minister’s brother Jagdish Chavda.
The Patel couple and their two daughters travelled to J&K on a holiday in October and February and stayed at the five-star hotel from where he was arrested on March 2. He had managed to get security cover and other perks by posing as an PMO official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On course to root out graft: PM Modi
Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year