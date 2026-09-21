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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Improved road connectivity drives tourist footfall in Kathua’s Sarthal

Improved road connectivity drives tourist footfall in Kathua’s Sarthal

Better connectivity is contributing to economic activity by promoting tourism and creating opportunities for employment

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ANI
Kathua, Updated At : 01:41 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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A drone view of Sarthal Valley in Kathua from the Bani area following improved connectivity. ANI
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Tourist arrivals at Sarthal, a picturesque destination in Kathua district, have increased following improvements in road connectivity that have made the mountainous area more accessible to visitors.

Surrounded by dense forests, rolling valleys and towering mountains, Sarthal is increasingly attracting tourists seeking scenic and less-explored destinations in the region.

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Visitors said the journey to Sarthal has become significantly easier compared with a decade ago, when damaged and narrow roads often discouraged travel despite the area’s natural beauty.

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According to tourists, improved road infrastructure through the mountainous terrain has reduced travel difficulties and made the destination more accessible for families and leisure travellers.

Many visitors also praised the scenic landscape and acknowledged the efforts made to improve connectivity in the region. They expressed gratitude to the Central Government and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh for supporting infrastructure development in the area.

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Tourists said Sarthal possesses considerable potential as a tourism destination and suggested that enhanced telecommunications services and other basic amenities could further strengthen its appeal.

Local residents and visitors alike noted that better connectivity is contributing to economic activity by promoting tourism and creating opportunities for employment, trade and small businesses.

With improved access and growing visitor interest, Sarthal is steadily emerging as a promising tourist destination in Kathua district.

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