In a first, Anantnag gets full 42-wagon rake carrying rice

In a first, Anantnag gets full 42-wagon rake carrying rice

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Anantnag: A train runs on snow-covered tracks after fresh snowfall, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
In a first, a 42 BCN food grain rake reached Anantnag Goods Terminal in the Kashmir valley from Sangrur Goods Shed of Ambala Division, Northern Railway’s Jammu Division said on Saturday. In a statement, the railways said it was achieving historic milestones in strengthening the food grain distribution network in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite disruptions in unloading activities due to adverse weather conditions, the first full rake of food grains (rice) was successfully unloaded at Anantnag Railway Station on Saturday.

The 42 BCN goods train rake, loaded from Sangrur Goods Shed in collaboration with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), reached Anantnag Goods Terminal within 24 hours, the statement said.

This is the first time a full rake of 42 wagons, carrying approximately 2,768 tonnes of rice, has reached the Kashmir Valley directly.

Railway officials said that recent rain and snowfall had hindered the unloading process, but staff responded promptly and completed the task smoothly.

“This success will increase the availability of food grains in the Valley and reduce the pressure on NH-44,” the statement said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the achievement enhanced the logistics capacity of the Kashmir valley and ensured uninterrupted supply of essential commodities for traders and the general public.

Northern Railway said that it remained committed to promoting food security and economic development in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during winter months when road routes are frequently closed. The swift movement of food grain rakes is proving to be a game-changer, it added.

Earlier, a full rake of 21 BCN wagons carrying food grains had also been handled successfully at Anantnag Goods Terminal for the first time.

