Home / Jammu & Kashmir / In a first, Jammu to organise limestone block auction today

In a first, Jammu to organise limestone block auction today

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only. iStock
The first-ever auction of limestone mineral blocks in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir will be formally launched in Jammu on Monday.

The event will be led by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal & Mines, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also in attendance.

A statement read, “This milestone marks a significant step in advancing the mining reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) in 2015. It is also the first mining block auction taking place in the Union Territory since these reforms, signalling a shift toward transparency, competitiveness and sustainable development in the mineral sector”.

A total of seven limestone blocks, spanning approximately 314 hectares, have been identified across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch. Categorised under UNFC G3 and G4 exploration stages, these deposits hold considerable potential for high-quality limestone, critical to cement production, construction and other industrial applications.

The auction will be conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, enabling the Central Government to facilitate the process in cases where UT administrations face procedural limitations. The approach reflects the principles of cooperative federalism, ensuring timely implementation.

