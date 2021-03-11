In Doda, Tricolour atop houses of terrorists

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 12

The mountainous region of Doda saw families of absconding terrorists hoisting the Tricolour ahead of the Independence Day celebrations under the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on Friday. At least four such families hoisted the National Flag whose members, according to military intelligence, are either based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) or absconding, working for terror groups.

Kin of Salim Malik with the flag on Friday. Tribune photo

Najab Din, brother of terrorist Nazir Gujjar, alias Abu Manzil, who has been absconding since 2004, says the Tricolour has been hoisted at his house not due to any pressure but patriotism. “My brother picked up arms as he was misguided by some miscreants and crossed over to the other side of the border. Nazir is still being used by those elements. If the government wants him to return and surrender, we will appeal him to do so,” says Din.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign An Army officer, wishing not to be named, says the Army had on Republic Day invited militants’ families to hoist the Tricolour in Doda and this motivated them to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Doda and Kishtwar districts have seen several youths go to Pakistan for weapon training and returning only to be shot dead by security personnel or laying down their arms. Some of them never returned.

“We are not sure whether he (Gujjar) is wrong or not, but I believe in the government and hope that he will be allowed to return. Our family faced severe poverty as I was not able to complete my education due to social stigma after my brother went away,” Din adds.

Taseen Malik, brother of another terrorist, Salim Malik, who was only 15 years old when he went to Pakistan for arms training, says, “This August 15 will be different as several houses in the area are hoisting the Tricolour. If the government agrees, we will convince him to return. There is no doubt that he chose a wrong path. I am sure he must be repenting in Pakistan. Media reports and local intelligence agencies tell us that he is still in Pakistan.”

An Army officer based in a Doda unit says that under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, families of terrorists expressed their desire to hoist the National Flag. “These families have been severely hit due to militancy which is evident by their condition. Their children got brainwashed and ran away to Pakistan. They are now being used by Pakistan agencies to work to revive terrorism in this region,” says the officer, wishing not to be named.

He further informs that the Army had invited the families to hoist the Tricolour in a Doda unit on the Republic Day this year that motivated them to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The other two absconding terrorists whose kin hoisted the flag are Shabbir Ahmad, absconding since 2001, and Abdul Hai of Hizbul Mujahideen, involved in circulation of hawala money as per the military intelligence.

