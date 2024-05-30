In Jammu, mercury hits season’s highest at 44.8°C; isolated places witness rainfall

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 29

Even as Jammu district recorded the the season’s highest temperature at 44.8°C on Wednesday, rainfall and thunder activity was also witnessed at isolated places.

Promising some respite from the heat, the Meteorological Centre at Srinagar had said that some hilly areas of the region might receive rainfall. “It will be generally cloudy with light rain and thunder on May 30-31. Besides, there is a possibility of light rain and thunder at a few places on June 1-2,” the MeT centre stated.

However, it also predicted that there would be no respite in heatwave and dry weather conditions over the plains of Jammu during the next seven days and there would be another spell of heatwave from June 3 to 5.

While the hilly areas of Jammu may find themselves in a better position in the coming days, it is worth noting that the temperature in Kathua touched 47°C on Tuesday.

The temperature ranged between 42°C to 44°C in Jammu region on Wednesday. Katra also recorded the maximum temperature of 40.3°C, its season’s highest, on Wednesday.

The district administration of Jammu has banned the use of animals for carrying load during the daytime.

“It has been reported that there are instances where people are using animals, including buffalo, bullock, pony, mule, donkey and camel, for carrying loads during the daytime between noon and 3 pm, amidst temperatures exceeding 37°C. This can inflict injury and may even result in the death of the animals,” stated an order by the administration.

The order come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for two months.

