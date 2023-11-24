In Kashmir, anti-power theft drive yields Rs 80L in arrears;1,082 lose connection

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 23

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has heightened its inspection and disconnection efforts across all districts in the Kashmir Division to combat power theft, hooking, and other unauthorised practices contributing to power disruptions.

In a single day, a staggering Rs 80 lakh in pending arrears was realised from consumers, showcasing the effectiveness of the intensified initiatives. A total of 566 inspection drives were conducted across all 19 electric divisions, resulting in penalties amounting to Rs 7.84 lakh imposed on those found engaged in illicit hooking of wires on bare conductors and meter bypassing. Additionally, 64 domestic transformers were reported damaged on Wednesday, mainly due to overloading.

A spokesperson for KPDCL disclosed that 183 drives took place in Circle II Srinagar, 60 in Circle I Srinagar, 123 in Circle Ganderbal, 71 in Circle Pulwama, 35 in Circle Bijbehara, and 94 in Circle Sopore.

The spokesperson emphasised that 1082 domestic, commercial, and industrial connections were disconnected due to non-payment of energy dues exceeding three months. This included 371 domestic, 549 commercial, and 157 industrial consumers.

Of the 64 reported damaged, those irreparable were transported to the Central Workshop at Pampore, while the rest are undergoing repairs at divisional-level workshops. The corporation is committed to replacing the damaged transformers within specified timelines. KPDCL said the corporation reaffirms its dedication to achieving the revenue realisation target set by the government, urging all consumers to settle outstanding dues promptly to avoid disconnection.

