In-laws accused of murder, deceased’s kin block road

Srinagar: Family members of a woman on Wednesday accused her in-laws of murdering her. The family blocked the Hajin-Sumbal road in Bandipora district. The woman, Mehvish, died in Srinagar’s SMHS hospital on Wednesday morning. The family said the deceased’s in-laws were reponsible for her death. The police said the matter was under investigation. IANS

Partly cloudy weather expected in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir may see mainly clear to partly cloudy weather in the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was 15.9° Celsius in Srinagar, 9.1° in Pahalgam and 9.4° in Gulmarg whereas it was 23.4° in Jammu and 21.4° in Katra. IANS