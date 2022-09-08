In-laws accused of murder, deceased’s kin block road

Srinagar: Family members of a woman on Wednesday accused her in-laws of murdering her. The family blocked the Hajin-Sumbal road in Bandipora district. The woman, Mehvish, died in Srinagar’s SMHS hospital on Wednesday morning. The family said the deceased’s in-laws were reponsible for her death. The police said the matter was under investigation. IANS
Partly cloudy weather expected in J&K
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir may see mainly clear to partly cloudy weather in the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was 15.9° Celsius in Srinagar, 9.1° in Pahalgam and 9.4° in Gulmarg whereas it was 23.4° in Jammu and 21.4° in Katra. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...