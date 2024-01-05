In major rejig, 56 officials transferred

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 4

In a major reshuffle, 56 officials, including IAS, JKAS, IRS and IFS, were transferred on Thursday.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department, Civil Aviation Department & Estates Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department. He will also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department, till further orders.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, Director, Social Forestry, J&K, holding additional charge of MD, State Forest Corporation was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the government, Culture Department.

Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Yasha Mudgul, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department and Mission Director, Holistic Agriculture Development Plan was transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Other senior IAS officers who were transferred included Rashmi Singh, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Prasanana Ramaswamy, Talat Parvez Rohella among others. Bhupinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department was transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Vikas Kundal, DC, Rajouri, was transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

