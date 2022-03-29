In Ramban, shortage of teachers hits studies

PTI

Ramban/Jammu, March 28

Government-run schools in Ramban district are facing an acute shortage of teaching staff as 586 posts of principals, lecturers, headmasters and teachers are vacant whereas the sanctioned strength is 2,073. In addition, two school buildings have been declared unsafe, according to official data.

Schools in the district reopened last month after a long break due to the Covid-induced lockdown and the winter vacation, and there have been frequent protests by parents and students for adequate teaching staff and better infrastructure.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam wrote to the director of education in Jammu early this month over the “virtual collapse” of the education system in the district and suggested sending a team of senior officers for assessment. “There is no doubt that the education system in our district is in a mess and needs urgent measures to safeguard the future of the students,” District Development Councillor Mohammad Shafi Zargar of Rajgarh said.

The Deputy Commissioner has also raised the issue of dilapidated condition of certain school buildings after conducting a safety audit, officials said, adding at least two schools — Government Middle School Hiller, Rajgarh, and Government Higher Secondary School, Rajgarh — have been declared unsafe.

On the shortage of teaching staff, officials said that against the sanctioned strength of 23 principals, 12 posts were vacant. —