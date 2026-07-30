Inaugural J&K film festival receives 875 entries from 50 countries

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The submission window will remain open until July 30, giving filmmakers a final opportunity to register for the festival.

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Organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the four-day festival will be held from September 7 to 10, 2026.

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The festival aims to position Jammu and Kashmir as a premier destination for cinema, creativity and cultural exchange while providing a global platform for filmmakers to showcase their work.

According to officials, the enthusiastic response from both Indian and international filmmakers reflects growing confidence in Jammu and Kashmir as an emerging hub for film production and creative collaboration. The diversity of entries is expected to enrich the festival with a broad range of storytelling traditions and cinematic perspectives.

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The festival programme will include screenings of selected films, masterclasses, panel discussions, interactive sessions and cultural events, creating opportunities for filmmakers, industry professionals, students and cinema enthusiasts to exchange ideas and explore collaborations.

Officials said the festival is envisioned as a major initiative to promote artistic excellence, strengthen cultural dialogue and showcase the rich heritage, scenic beauty and creative potential of Jammu and Kashmir before a global audience.

It also seeks to promote the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through cinema while encouraging cinematic innovation, cultural exchange and international cooperation. The festival aims to foster greater appreciation of world cinema and strengthen friendship among people through the medium of film.

The curtain-raiser for the festival was held on July 17, when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah formally launched the inaugural edition of the film festival and invited filmmakers, producers, artists and cinema enthusiasts from across the world to participate.