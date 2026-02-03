DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'Ind-Pak matches covered like war': Omar Abdullah slams politicisation of sports

'Ind-Pak matches covered like war': Omar Abdullah slams politicisation of sports

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah says that India-Pakistan matches are always blown out of proportion which becomes controversial eventually

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:59 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. PTI File.
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan's decision to withdraw from the high-profile T20 World Cup match against India was the result of the problematic intersection of sports and politics.

Advertisement

Abdullah, a cricket enthusiast, emphasised that merging sports with political issues often leads to adverse outcomes.

Advertisement

"We have now completely stopped differentiating between sports and politics. Time and again, through the media, whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, it is presented as a war. You never cover it like a normal match," the chief minister told reporters from the Assembly lawns here.

Advertisement

Asserting that India's matches with Pakistan are always blown out of proportion, Abdullah said it was one of the reasons for such controversies to arise.

"When we play against other countries, it does not receive as much attention, but when it's against Pakistan, it is blown out of proportion. That is when such situations arise. It should not happen. Yes, they are participating in this World Cup, but they will not play against us," the chief minister said.

Advertisement

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned Pakistan of severe repercussions for its selective pull-out from the high-profile T20 World Cup contest against India in Colombo on February 15.

Pakistan's decision, conveyed through an official government statement, is being seen as a political protest linked to Bangladesh's removal from the tournament after the world body declined its request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts