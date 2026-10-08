INDIA bloc leaders detained in Reasi during protests over alleged manhandling of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

Leaders of the INDIA bloc were detained in Reasi district on Wednesday during protests across Jammu and Kashmir against the central government over the alleged manhandling of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. A minor scuffle between Congress leaders and police was also reported during a protest demonstration in Jammu.

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Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of the J&K Congress, said, “All senior leaders of INDIA bloc including Congress, NC, CPM, PDP were detained in Reasi today, ahead of peaceful protest to observe ‘black day’ of democracy. This is an undeclared emergency.”

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Sharma claimed that the leaders were detained even before the protest began, alleging that it reflected the “dictatorial attitude” of the authorities.

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Senior Congress leaders, including former ministers Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jagjeevan Lal and former MLA Mamtaz Khan, besides Raj Kumar and Tariq Bhat of the National Conference and Om Prakash of the CPM, were detained at a police station in Katra before the scheduled INDIA bloc protest in Reasi. They were later released.

In Jammu, police and Congress leaders had a minor scuffle during a demonstration near the party office at Shaheedi Chowk. A heavy police contingent was deployed near the office to contain the situation.

Led by senior party leaders, women workers and other party supporters held a demonstration and attempted to move forward. Police stopped the march, leading to agitation among the workers and a minor scuffle.

Talking to reporters, J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla said Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were peacefully protesting in Delhi but were “roughed up” and “detained in a brutal manner”.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations were also held in the Kashmir division, with similar rallies organised against the central government.

The INDIA bloc leaders also sought to demonstrate their unity through the protests in Jammu and Kashmir, even as tensions between the National Conference and its ally Congress have surfaced in the Union Territory in recent times.

In Bandipora, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat, Congress district president Sheikh Farooq Habeeb and National Conference district president Zahoor Ahmad Sofi led a protest demonstration.

Protests were also held in Udhampur and Kupwara, among other districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where leaders took out protest marches.