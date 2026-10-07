INDIA bloc leaders to hold 'save the vote' rally in Jammu on October 7

Addressing the press conference held at the Congress headquarters, former minister and senior Congress leader Yogesh Sahaney said the INDIA bloc leaders from Jammu district will organise a rally and peaceful march as part of the "Save the vote, save democracy" programme.

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"We want a large number of people to join it to make it successful", he said.

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Sahaney said leaders and workers of the Congress, National Conference (NC) and PDP would participate in the programme and the march would start at 11 am from Gadri Lal Chowk and culminate at Ambedkar Chowk.

He appealed to like-minded people to join the protest in large numbers to "restore faith" in elections and raise their voice against what they alleged was "vote theft".

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PDP leader Virender Singh Sonu alleged that an attempt was being made to undermine people's "faith in the ballot" and described it as a "calamity" that has struck the country.

"We have set out to save the country. Our slogan is, 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod’ (vote thieves, step down). Under this slogan, all the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance will come together and protest," he said.

National Conference leader Chander Mohan said Wednesday's protest had been organised by the INDIA bloc, with both the NC and PDP participating in it.

He said the protesters would march from Gadri Lal Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk as part of the "save the vote and save the country" rally.