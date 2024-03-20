INDIA bloc not facing seat-sharing woes: NC

Naseer Ganai

Srinagar, March 19

While the National Conference has yet to announce its candidates, it says there are no issues regarding seat sharing within the INDIA bloc. The party said it would contest all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. “The three seats the National Conference previously secured are integral to the INDIA bloc, and we will contest these seats in the upcoming elections,” National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.

When questioned about seat sharing, he said, “What is the question of seat sharing?” He said the NC was a vital member of the INDIA bloc, and the three seats it won in the 2019 polls were representatives of the alliance. He said he was confident that the party would secure victory in all three seats in the upcoming elections.

When asked about his party not leaving any room for the PDP within the INDIA bloc, Farooq said, “The alliance aims to defeat those forces bent on destroying our identity.” The NC president said that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was intact. A PAGD meeting would be convened in the coming days to further strengthen the coalition, he claimed.

As the NC has no plan to leave any of the three seats for its alliance partners, especially Rajouri-Anantnag constituency, the PDP is likely to follow a different course.

