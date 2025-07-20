DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / J K / INDIA bloc will demand full statehood for J-K in Monsoon Session: Venugopal

INDIA bloc will demand full statehood for J-K in Monsoon Session: Venugopal

Scores of Congress activists were detained on Sunday by police during their march for statehood
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress workers try to break the police barricade during a protest march demanding restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu, Sunday, July 20, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

The Congress on Sunday said the party will raise the demand for restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning on July 21.

Advertisement

"Did PM Modi lie on the floor of Parliament about granting statehood for J&K? If not, why has J&K Police arrested JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra ji and other Congress leaders?" AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal asked in a post on X.

"Why did they seal the PCC Office in Srinagar yesterday & stopped our party workers from protesting peacefully for statehood?

Advertisement

"In the upcoming Parliament session, INDIA alliance will be demanding that full statehood be restored in J&K immediately. This farce cannot go on any longer," Venugopal added in his post.

The Congress has asserted that it would keep raising the issue of restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, where it is in power in alliance with Omar Abdullah's National Conference.

Advertisement

Scores of Congress activists were detained on Sunday by police during their march for statehood. This was the second time in as many days that police did not allow Congress to hold a rally, held under the banner 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq'.

Hundreds of Congress activists led by Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra and party general secretary G A Mir assembled at party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of Jammu.

They were to march to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, but were thwarted by police barricades.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts