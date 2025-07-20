INDIA bloc will demand full statehood for J-K in Monsoon Session: Venugopal

The Congress on Sunday said the party will raise the demand for restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning on July 21.

Advertisement

"Did PM Modi lie on the floor of Parliament about granting statehood for J&K? If not, why has J&K Police arrested JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra ji and other Congress leaders?" AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal asked in a post on X.

"Why did they seal the PCC Office in Srinagar yesterday & stopped our party workers from protesting peacefully for statehood?

Advertisement

"In the upcoming Parliament session, INDIA alliance will be demanding that full statehood be restored in J&K immediately. This farce cannot go on any longer," Venugopal added in his post.

The Congress has asserted that it would keep raising the issue of restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, where it is in power in alliance with Omar Abdullah's National Conference.

Advertisement

Scores of Congress activists were detained on Sunday by police during their march for statehood. This was the second time in as many days that police did not allow Congress to hold a rally, held under the banner 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq'.

Hundreds of Congress activists led by Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra and party general secretary G A Mir assembled at party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of Jammu.

They were to march to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, but were thwarted by police barricades.