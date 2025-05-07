India dubs OIC’s Kashmir remark ‘absurd’, blames Pakistan

India on Tuesday rejected the recent remarks made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over the situation in Kashmir, calling them “absurd” and accusing the body of acting at Pakistan’s behest.

“The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC Group to issue a self-serving statement,” he added.

Jaiswal also rejected the OIC’s “interference on matters that are internal to India.”

Earlier, the OIC, in a statement from New York, had expressed “deep concern over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia,” and cited India’s “unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” as a key factor in fuelling regional tensions.

In its joint statement, the 57-member group warned that such accusations could exacerbate an already volatile situation. It reiterated its “principled position against and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed by whomsoever and wherever.”

The group also rejected “all attempts to associate any country, race, religion, culture or nationality with terrorism.”

On Kashmir, the OIC said, “The unresolved dispute remains the core issue affecting peace and security in South Asia. The people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.”

It further stated, “The Group commends the offer of good offices made by the UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) and calls upon the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and influential states, to take immediate and credible measures to de-escalate the situation.”