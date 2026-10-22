'India not behaving well with us': Sonam Wangchuk accuses Centre of going back on Ladakh promises

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday accused the Centre of 'moving away' from promises made to the people of Ladakh, as Ladakh leaders awaited an invitation for the next round of talks that was scheduled for October 22.

In a video message, Wangchuk said that following last week’s inconclusive talks, officials of the Union Home Ministry had indicated that another round of discussions would be held on October 22.

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“So, I booked my ticket… but now it is being told that these talks are not happening today, and again they are moving away from their promises,” he said.

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Wangchuk said he felt the Centre was backtracking on its commitments, including the first promise to extend Sixth Schedule safeguards to Ladakh.

“People are very sad in this border region. On the one hand, we are getting pressure from China, which does not recognise us (and say) Ladakh is a part of China. But India, with whom we have love, is not behaving well with us. They are moving away from every promise, and they are not even giving Ladakh people the status at par with the people in the country to express their aspirations through vote,” he said, adding that the people of Ladakh were being deprived of “democracy”.

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Last week, a meeting was held between Ladakh leaders and officials of the Union Home Ministry in Leh. However, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) rejected the draft proposal presented by the Centre, alleging that the government had backtracked on assurances given during a meeting in May.

Following the meeting, Ladakh leaders had said the next round of talks would be held in New Delhi on October 22 to take the discussions forward. However, they have yet to receive an invitation for the meeting.

Following the rejection of the draft proposal by the two bodies representing Ladakh, the Union Territory administration on Saturday reiterated that the Centre was “fully committed to finding a political solution at the earliest”.

It also expressed disappointment over the response of Ladakh’s leadership, alleging that the draft proposal had been 'rubbished' within two hours of its receipt.

The latest round of talks followed discussions held in New Delhi on September 9, which the LAB and KDA had described as a “non-starter”, citing a lack of substantive progress on key issues concerning Ladakh.

During discussions in May, the Centre and Ladakh representatives had reached an in-principle understanding on extending constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory along the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, which provide special protections to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, respectively.