India, Pakistan should return to negotiating table, says Mirwaiz

Kashmir’s chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday asserted that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving issues, and urged the leadership in India and Pakistan to return to the negotiating table.

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“As we speak about global peace, I am pleased that efforts are underway to revive dialogue between the United States and Iran. Once again, talks between the two countries are expected to take place this week. We have always supported such efforts,” the Mirwaiz told reporters here.

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He said that if the US and Iran can come to the negotiating table after escalation, then India and Pakistan can also sit together and talk to resolve issues.

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“It was in this context that last Friday at Jamia Masjid I said that if Iran and the United States can come to the negotiating table, after escalation, then India and Pakistan can also sit together and talk to resolve issues. In this spirit, I appealed to the leadership of India to embrace the path of dialogue, because wars do not resolve disputes. It is through dialogue that issues are addressed and resolved,” he said.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid here, the Mirwaiz had called for dialogue and statesmanship in South Asia, saying as one of India’s longest-serving leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can revive the spirit of engagement.

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“People should understand the context in which I made those remarks (on Friday). I believe that today our region holds immense potential. The Indian subcontinent possesses tremendous economic opportunities and abundant human resources. The entire region can move forward and prosper if only the leadership of the subcontinent demonstrates political vision and works towards improving mutual relations,” he added.

Asserting that friendship between India and Pakistan offers “the best path toward resolving longstanding issues, including the Kashmir conflict”, the Mirwaiz expressed hope that the leadership of India, Pakistan, and Kashmir will support such efforts so that peace is strengthened and issues are resolved through peaceful means.