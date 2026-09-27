India poised to lead next generation of medical practices globally: Jitendra Singh

He said the future of medical practice would require an optimum synergy between technology-driven practices and clinical medicine, with Artificial Intelligence (AI), genomics, quantum technologies and other emerging technologies opening new frontiers in healthcare.

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Addressing the first Aarogya Shikhar Samman – A Medical Investiture Ceremony organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Chapter of the International Medical Sciences Academy (IMSA) here, the minister said AI is proving to be a major boon in several therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.

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He referred to its ability to reduce the time required for cultures and facilitate gene sequencing, while stressing that technology should not become a substitute for clinical medicine.

Among those felicitated at the ceremony were former principal, GMC, Jammu Rajender Singh, former member governing body AIIMS Patna and former Professor and Head Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Indu Kaul Khoda and former Heads of Departments of GMC Jammu.

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Cautioning against a situation where excessive dependence on technology could undermine the clinical sense of the doctor, the minister said while technology-enabled options should not be left unavailable, clinical judgement must remain an essential component of patient care.

Singh also cautioned against injudicious commercialisation in medical practice and the unnecessary prescription of investigations, saying prescribing an avoidable investigation could undermine the trust between a doctor and a patient.

Highlighting with the revolutionary changes taking place across medical science and the life sciences, he said, "India is moving towards a position where new practices in medical care can be led by indigenous research, innovation and technology...India is poised to globally lead next generation of medical practices." He expressed the hope that Jammu and Kashmir would not lag behind in this transformation, given its potential and capabilities.

He called for a change in mindset and a reorientation and reinvention of approaches towards medicine so that J&K can participate more actively in the emerging areas of clinical medicine, biotechnology and technology-driven healthcare.

He urged both government and non-government institutions in Jammu and Kashmir to become partners in these emerging areas of medical research and innovation. He said financial, technical and infrastructure support is available and encouraged institutions in the region to submit proposals.

Singh said the support available includes financial assistance, technical support, hand-holding and infrastructure, including laboratories and facilities for institutions that approach the government.

He urged the medical and scientific community in Jammu and Kashmir to be more forthcoming in submitting proposals so that opportunities could be pursued on the basis of merit.