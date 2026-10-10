India Post expands services, helps J&K craftsmen access global markets

Post offices are turning into comprehensive citizen service centres, while expanding services beyond parcel deliveries to help exporters and craftsmen connect with global markets, J&K circle’s Chief Postmaster General Sagar Hanuman Singh said here on Friday.

Singh highlighted the growing importance of postal logistics and international trade, saying that the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) facilitates international exports from Jammu and Kashmir.

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The initiative supports exporters, artisans, craftsmen, and small businesses by assisting them with export documentation, postal bill of export, customs clearance, packaging, booking and tracking, he said at a press conference here.

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The Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra offers an opportunity for local products such as walnuts, saffron, handicrafts, carpets, pashmina and handloom goods to reach international markets through the postal network, he added.

India Post is celebrating National Postal Week from October 9 to 15, coinciding with the World Post Day on October 9, which commemorates the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874, Singh said.

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He further said that India Post is transforming traditional post offices into comprehensive citizen service centres.

Digitalisation, modern postal software, track-and-trace facilities, computerised operations and self-booking kiosks at major post offices are enhancing operational efficiency and customer convenience, he added.

The expanded services of the postal department include Aadhaar enrolment and updation, as well as postal life insurance. Also, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, bring passport-related facilities closer to citizens across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

With its extensive network spanning urban centres, rural villages, border areas and remote regions, including Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Gurez, Machil, Tetwal, Keran and Zanskar, India Post continues to play a vital role in connecting people and delivering essential services, Singh said.

The Department also promotes the tradition of letter writing through its annual “Dhai Akhar” Letter Writing Competition, encouraging people, especially the younger generation, to express their thoughts and emotions through handwritten letters. The last date for submission in this year’s competition is October 31.

“India Post remains committed to serving the nation through its last-mile reach, connecting every citizen and delivering essential services with efficiency, reliability and care,” he added.