India ready to cross LoC if need be, says Rajnath Singh

Pays homage to fallen soldiers at Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Homage to Kargil bravehearts: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War on the occasion of 24th Vijay Diwas in Drass, Ladakh, on Wednesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said India would not hesitate to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to safeguard its interests. He even called upon civilians to be ready to support the armed forces if such situation arises.

The minister was at the Kargil War Memorial at Drass in Ladakh to mark the 24th anniversary of victory in the Kargil War.

“To safeguard our interests, we will not hesitate to even cross the LoC. Earlier, the nation and the armed forces lacked political will, which has now been provided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government,” he said.

Notably, during the 1999 Kargil conflict, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had decided against crossing the LoC to evict Pakistan troops who had occupied peaks along the 168-km Himalayan ridgeline on the Mushkoh-Drass-Kargil- Batalik -Turtuk axis. India lost 559 soldiers in a daring effort to climb peaks over 15,000 feet to evict the Pakistani troops.

Calling upon citizens to do everything they can for the country, Rajnath said, “People should be mentally prepared, so that whenever the nation needs them they are ready to help the armed forces.”

He described Operation Vijay, the name for the Kargil military operation, as an episode that displayed India’s grit and determination in the face of adverse circumstances.

“Despite the adversary having a tactical military advantage during the war, our forces displayed unmatched bravery and skills to push it back and reclaim our land,” the minister said. India, he said, had sent a message to Pakistan and the world that “our military will not back down at any cost if the nation’s interests are harmed”.

“No compromise will be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country,” he said, adding forces had been given a free hand to eliminate nation’s enemies. Earlier, the minister laid a wreath and paid homage to the soldiers who had displayed unparalleled bravery during Operation Vijay. He interacted with soldiers and extended gratitude to them.

Must be prepared for challenges: Army chief

Drass: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday said the dangers and challenges before the armed forces were likely to get more complex in the future and India needed to be ready to face them. He said the armed forces should prepare for the future keeping in mind the possible challenges. “We have been working on adaptive, resilient and responsive processes. Our Army will emerge as a technology-enabled and future-ready force to deal with security challenges,” he said. PTI

