India reviews progress on Indus basin projects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

The second meeting of the task force to ensure the exercise of India’s rights under the Indus Water Treaty was held on Friday. It noted that progress had been made on several fronts and emphasis was laid on completing the works on all the Indus basin projects in a timely manner.

Chairing the review meeting, Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri said the purpose is to utilise India’s rights under the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, said a Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation statement.

“It was noted that progress had been made on several fronts and emphasis was laid on completing the works on all the Indus basin projects in a timely manner to enable better utilisation of India’s rights under the Indus Water Treaty,” the statement from the government-run Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation said.

India has already served a notice to Pakistan seeking modifications in the Indus Water Treaty.

The meeting on the Indus Water Treaty was attended by officials from the Ministries of External Affairs, Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir administration among others.

Misri also called on J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and informed him of the efforts to monitor the implementation of hydro power projects in the Indus basin. “The L-G assured full cooperation of the UT administration in this national endeavour,” said the Power Development Corporation statement.

Misri also met senior military and security officials and was briefed on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley.

(With PTI inputs)