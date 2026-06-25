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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / India seeks review of outdated UNSC mandates, rebukes Pak at UN forum

India seeks review of outdated UNSC mandates, rebukes Pak at UN forum

Asserts that Jammu and Kashmir is a matter ‘strictly internal’ to the country

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, speaks at an UNSC meeting in New York on Wednesday. ANI
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India has called for a review of outdated United Nations Security Council (ujUNSC) mandates, asserting that mediation frameworks adopted under Chapter VI of the UN Charter cannot be treated as having perpetual validity. It also sharply criticised Pakistan for politicising a UN forum by raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Addressing an Arria-formula meeting on “Bridging the Implementation Gap: UNSC Resolutions and Maintenance of International Peace and Security”, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted the distinct nature of Chapters VI and VII of the UN Charter and their differing applicability in maintaining international peace and security.

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Harish said interventions under Chapter VII involve concrete actions to address threats to peace, breaches of peace and acts of aggression, with the objective of restoring or maintaining international peace and security. Failure to implement such resolutions, he noted, could result in an immediate deterioration of the security situation and other serious consequences.

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By contrast, Chapter VI provides a range of peaceful means — including negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation and arbitration — to deal with disputes whose continuation may endanger international peace and security.

Such mechanisms, Harish said, are designed to address prevailing realities and should therefore be reviewed in light of evolving circumstances and changing contexts.

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Referring to long-pending issues before the Security Council, he stressed that mediation frameworks cannot be presumed to remain relevant indefinitely and should be revisited when circumstances evolve.

The Indian envoy also took exception to remarks made by Pakistan during the meeting, saying it was “incredible” that a co-chair expected to remain balanced and unbiased had chosen to politicise the discussion.

Reiterating New Delhi’s position, Harish said the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir “has always been, is, and will remain” a matter strictly internal to India.

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