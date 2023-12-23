India stands united against terror: Kharge

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

India stands united against the scourge of terrorism, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday while expressing his deep anguish at the terror attack in Pir Panjal area the day before.

“We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks that have been taking place in Rajouri and in the areas of Pir Panjal range,” Kharge said in a post on X. The Army personnel had made "supreme sacrifice", he said and lauded their "indomitable courage and resolute bravery". "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We pray for the complete and speedy recovery of the injured," the Congress chief said.

