India stands united against terror: Kharge

New Delhi, December 22
India stands united against the scourge of terrorism, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday while expressing his deep anguish at the terror attack in Pir Panjal area the day before.
“We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks that have been taking place in Rajouri and in the areas of Pir Panjal range,” Kharge said in a post on X. The Army personnel had made "supreme sacrifice", he said and lauded their "indomitable courage and resolute bravery". "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We pray for the complete and speedy recovery of the injured," the Congress chief said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP
Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...
Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion
Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie