INDIA VOTES 2024: 26 file papers for Jammu LS constituency

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 5

A total of 26 candidates have filed nominations for Jammu Lok Sabha constituency.

On the last day of filing nomination papers on Thursday, nine candidates filed their papers from the constituency for second phase of parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on April 26.

The candidates who filed nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer included Naresh Kumar Talla from Jai Prakash Janta Dal, Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti from All-India Forward Bloc, Naresh Kumar Chib from Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim), Indra Bhalla from Indian National Congress (substitute candidate) and Independent candidates CD Sharma, Satish Poonchi, Vicky Kumar Dogra, Perseen Singh and Ravinder Singh.

With the filing of nomination papers by these nine candidates, the total number of candidates who have filed their candidature for the constituency goes up to 26.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 6 at 11 am. Candidates can withdraw their nomination before 3 pm on April 8 in the office of Returning Officer.

