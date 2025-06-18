India’s first evacuation flight from Iran to land in Delhi early Thursday

The Government of India has launched “Operation Sindhu”, an evacuation plan for Indian nationals stranded in Iran amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. A special flight carrying 110 Indian students took off from Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, at 3 pm local time and is scheduled to land in New Delhi in the early hours of Thursday.

These students were evacuated from north-western Iran yesterday via a land route to Armenia, under the supervision of Indian missions in both countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed gratitude to the governments of Iran and Armenia for facilitating the evacuation process smoothly.

The evacuation is a response to the deteriorating situation due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. The MEA emphasised that the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority. As part of “Operation Sindhu”, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting Indian nationals in relocating from areas with increased hostilities to safer zones and evacuating them using available options.

The Deputy Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, highlighted the strong cooperation between the ministries in Tehran and the Indian Embassy to ensure safe evacuation. Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline and the 24x7 Control Room established by the MEA in New Delhi.

Emergency Helpline numbers of Embassy of India in Tehran:

For call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

In ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036; in Zahedan: +98 9396356649.

Queries can be mailed to cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Helpline numbers of 24 X 7 Control Room set-up in New Delhi are: 800118797 (Toll free), +91-11-23012113 , +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905

WhatsApp: +91-9968291988 ; Email- situationroom@mea.gov.in